Family “devastated” at loss of “larger than life character”

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A701 near Moffat at the weekend have said they are “devastated” by his death.

Hugh Hannah, 34, from Dumfries, died after his black Yamaha motorcycle was in collision with a Mini One on the route in the Scottish Borders on Sunday at about 12.30pm.

Emergency services attended but Mr Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Hugh, our much-loved partner, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend.

“Hugh was a larger than life character and loved nothing more than going to the gym and spending time with his family and friends, who he would torment frequently, however, he got away with it all because of his charm and way with words.

“He spent what spare time he had on his pride and joy, his Yamaha R6 - if he wasn’t out on it he would be cleaning it or talking about it.”

“Hugh lived with his fiancé and son with the rest of the family living nearby. We will hold our memories of Hugh forever in our hearts. He was such a massive part of all of our lives and everyone is truly heartbroken.

“We are grateful for everyone’s support and tributes; it’s been heartening to see how much he was loved.”

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said the force’s thoughts continue to be with Mr Hannah’s family and friends.

He added: “Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1903 of May 13.