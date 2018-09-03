Work begins on town’s harbour

The first phase of work to tackle health and safety breaches at Stranraer Harbour will get under way next week.

It follows an inspection earlier this year when inspectors raised concerns about the interaction in the area between pedestrians, traffic and business activity.

Dumfries and Galloway Council was instructed to carry out a “fundamental review” of the harbour’s operation and was given until July 26 to report back to the Health and Safety Executive on plans to address problems which included vehicles parked randomly on the quayside and accessing a promenade to make deliveries, and a vehicle parked between bollards at the entrance to a pedestrianised area.

The work, which will start on September 10, will include marking safe routes and hazardous places to be avoided. A temporary vehicle gate will also be installed to ensure only authorised traffic can enter the working harbour area.

Once completed, the working harbour area will only be accessible by authorised users who have signed up to the council’s terms and conditions for harbour use. They will be provided with a security code for the lock on the temporary gate. A wider scheme of measures will be designed and implemented in the coming months.

Katie Hagman, harbour committee chairwoman, said: “It is essential that we not only comply with the health and safety executives findings, but also that we carry out essential work to ensure the safety of all our harbour users.”