Wildlife hide opens in Muirdrochwood Forest

This hide was created using funds from Carsphairn Community Woodland and the Galloway Glens Scheme, supported by partners including the Glenkens Red Squirrel Group and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere.

Carsphairn Community Woodland chair David McMillan said: “The members have all commented on what a lovely addition the hide is to the woodland and that its a very fitting building in such a beautiful landscape.”

Galloway Glens, in partnership with the Glenkens Red Squirrel Group, oversaw the work, with the hide being built by Adam Murray, from Thick and Thin Lumber Company using locally sourced European Larch.

The Carsphairn Community Woodland team at the new hide

He said: "Working on the project was good fun due to the shape of the structure and to see the project through from design to milling of the timber to construction.”

Nick Chisholm, Galloway Glens project officer, added: “This stunning piece of wooden architecture is a cut above many wildlife hides.

"The informal partnership with the Glenkens Red Squirrel Group and the Carsphairn Community Woodland will provide years of interest as the woodland grows and develops around it!”

Bob Peace, from Glenkens Red Squirrel Group, commented: “The hide is way beyond my original expectations and I look forward to seeing it develop and become a centre of excellence for anyone with a remote interest in observing the natural environment.”

A series of events in the hide are planned in August/September, and details will be published on the Carsphairn Community Woodland Facebook page and at http://carsphairn.org/CCWL

These are planned in partnership with the team at the Biosphere, with a funding contribution from Carsphairn Renewable Energy Fund Ltd.

Faith Hillier, community officer, said: “This is a beautifully constructed hide and we look forward to bringing children here to learn about the wildlife of the forest.