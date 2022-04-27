The awesome power of weather exhibited at Logan Botanic Garden

Over 30 powerful photographs will tell the story of the earth's dramatic and ever-changing climate

Weather Photographer of the Year, showcases some of the best and most powerful images of this force of nature, highlighting the beauty and diversity of the world’s weather systems.

Richard Baines, curator at Logan Botanic Garden said: “All known life depends on plants yet changes to global weather patterns are now causing devastation to our natural environment, affecting plant, animal and human life.

“Visitors will leave the exhibition with a deeper understanding of the impact weather has on our precious natural world, and ways in which each individual can fight climate change.”

The Royal Meteorological Society showcases the very best entries from the sixth year of its Weather Photographer of the Year competition, which attracted more than 8,900 photographs from over 3,300 photographers in 114 countries.

Displayed in a video format, with insights from meteorologists and photography experts, over 30 powerful photographs combine to tell the story of the Earth’s dramatic and ever-changing climate – from curious clouds, majestic haloes and rainbows to rare lightning sprites, floods and magical mists.