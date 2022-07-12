Ten-year plan for Kirroughtree Forest looking for feedback

Covering, 1,137 ha Kirroughtree - the gateway to Galloway Forest Park – is renowned for its visitor centre, walking trails and wildlife and, as one of the world class 7stanes mountain bike venues, its superb variety of MtB trails.

The site also encompasses a number of ancient woodlands around Newton Stewart, including Bower Wood and Knockman Wood.

The new land management plan will focus on restoring these ancient woodlands, providing a quality experience for visitors, and sustainable timber production.

Forest planner Carol Finch said: “As with all of our land management plans, we are looking at how we manage this site over the next 10 years and also outline our ideas for the ten years beyond that.

“It is really about getting the most out of Kirroughtree both in terms of the timber it produces and in how it contributes more broadly to benefitting biodiversity and the public.

“We are planning to hold some public drop-in events during the autumn, which will give us the opportunity to explain what we’re looking to do as well as hearing some ideas and getting some constructive feedback from members of the public.”