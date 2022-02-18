Storm Eunice flood warning along Solway Coast

David Faichney, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “Following the impacts from Storm Dudley earlier this week, Storm Eunice brings a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping as strong winds and storm surge coincide with a period of high spring tides.

“The highest risk is along the Solway Coast and the Firth of Clyde particularly around high tide early this afternoon (Friday). Exact times vary locally; please see the Flood Alerts and Warnings at https://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/ for more detail.

“Four regional Flood Alerts are in place for Dumfries & Galloway, Ayrshire & Arran, West Central Scotland, and Argyll & Bute. 10 local Flood Warnings have also been issued for Ayr to Troon, Loch Ryan, South West Rhins, Rough Firth, Southerness Point, Nith Tidal, Upper Solway Firth, East Luce Bay, West Luce Bay and Outer Wigtown Bay. These alerts and warnings will continue to be updated where necessary.

SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor coastal conditions, rainfall and river levels

“Flooding impacts could include localised spray and wave overtopping affecting low-lying land and roads, leading to potential travel disruption. Flooding may also affect individual properties. Take care around water, especially coastal paths, and roads. People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.