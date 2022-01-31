Steady progress being made in Arwen recovery at recreation sites

It is hoped the work will be completed by March

With many recreational facilities and trails now open, FLS is about to start phase II of the clear up work tackling some of the locations worst hit by Arwen.

Martin Page, FLS’ South Region visitor services manager, said: “We’ve made safe a lot of the easier to clear locations and are now turning our attention to some of the more challenging sites.

“There will be several weeks of chainsaw work, followed by some trail repair work, but we hope to have completed this by March. However, any serious deterioration in the weather will mean additional delays.

“Every day sees us move that bit closer to getting all the storm damage cleared from our visitor sites and we would urge everyone to keep checking https://forestryandland.gov.scot/ for the latest updates.”

A new working group is being set up to help small woodland owners and farmers with clearing up.

The move comes after meetings between public forestry agencies and the private sector to assess the scale of damage after the storm, and identify capacity issues in the worst affected areas.

Environment Minister Màiri McAllan attended the latest meeting organised by Scottish Forestry and trade body CONFOR.

She said: “Storm Arwen might have happened last year but its effects will be felt by many for some time to come.