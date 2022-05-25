Smyth encourages public to have their say on new National Park

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth is backing a new National Park for Galloway

The Scottish Government has committed to establish at least one new National Park in Scotland by the end of this Parliamentary session in 2026.

The public consultation is looking at what people value about Scottish National Parks, and what these areas should deliver in future – in particular, how they can help to protect and restore nature, tackle climate change and promote sustainable land use.

This will be followed by a longer period during which communities, local government and organisations will be encouraged and supported to develop proposals for new parks.

Mr Smyth agrees with the Galloway National Park Association that a Galloway National Park would be a natural choice.

He said: “The momentum behind the campaign for a Galloway National Park is growing all the time and I would encourage members of the public to have their say in this consultation.

“National parks have a proven track record of providing major economic advantages, supporting local businesses, generating jobs for young people, providing affordable homes, promoting investment in sustainable rural development and growing the tourism sector.

“These are benefits we sorely need in the south west at the best of times, but now more than ever, a new national park could be key to our region’s economic recovery.”