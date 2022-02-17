Rotary's Valentine's Day beach clean

The volunteers who took part in the Valentine's Day Beach clean at Brighouse Bay

PRO John Martin said: “The team of over 20 folk made full use of the good weather and filled a huge collection of over a dozen bags with a mix of mainly plastic junk and discarded twine.

“It is to be hoped that this sort of beach clean will become a thing of the past if people start to take care with their disposal of items.”