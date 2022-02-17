Rotary's Valentine's Day beach clean
Members of the Rotary Club of Kirkcudbright assisted by friends from the town celebrated Valentine’s Day by doing a spring clean at Brighouse Bay beach.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:43 pm
PRO John Martin said: “The team of over 20 folk made full use of the good weather and filled a huge collection of over a dozen bags with a mix of mainly plastic junk and discarded twine.
“It is to be hoped that this sort of beach clean will become a thing of the past if people start to take care with their disposal of items.”
In November, the nearby Brighouse Bay Holiday Park was named Scottish Campsite of the Year by the AA for 2021 in the prestigious hospitality guide's Caravan and Camping Awards.