Pupils’ have designs for Balkail Glen fun

Pupils from P4 to P7 at Glenluce Primary School have drawn their own ambitious and adventurous designs for woodland improvements at Balkail Glen.

The volunteer group Friends of Balkail Glen have been out in all weathers every Friday, clearing invasive laurel which was originally planted to create a private boundary a century ago.

Removing the laurel will help support biodiversity in both plant and animal life and make the woods more accessible for local residents and visitors alike.

Working alongside the Friends were Nic Coombey and Jenna Cains from the PLACE in the Biosphere Project, which seeks to connect people with their natural and cultural heritage.

Supported by Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the PLACE Project will end later this month, after running in communities in the Biosphere region since 2018.

The Biosphere is a strong supporter of learning outdoors and finding creative ways for young people to experience nature, in easy reach of their home.

Marketing officer Tamara Fulcher said: “The Biosphere team invited local primary school pupils to join in the work at Glenluce and much fun was had dragging branches into heaps, uncovering bugs and looking out for red squirrels in the trees.

“When the work was done the children were encouraged to sit and sketch what they would like Balkail Glen to look like in the future: as per the Biosphere ethos, what they imagined would ‘make life better for people and nature’ here.

“School staff subsequently worked with pupils to expand their ideas and create a display to inspire future improvements to these historic woodlands: the artwork shows that the children want wildlife of all sizes to be well accommodated. They are very keen on ponds and anything that involves climbing, swinging, and balancing!

"Less active residents of Glenluce need not worry, though, as there are plenty of benches, huts and community shelters pictured as well.”