Praise for eco-warriors cleaning up our beaches

Dumfries and Galloway Eco-Warriors was formed three years ago

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson paid tribute to the work carried out by eco-warriors in his constituency.

He praised the time and energy put in by local primary school pupils, young people and older volunteers in removing rubbish and plastic waste from beaches iacross the region.

Speaking in a debate at Holyrood, he highlighted the clean-up efforts of the growing army of volunteers.

Mr Carson said: “You only need to go for a short stroll along most Scottish beaches to discover just how serious the problem of plastic waste and rubbish has become.

“Fortunately in my constituency there is a growing army of volunteers who are all equally determined to tackle the menace of plastic waste but also general rubbish left strewn in the sand and around our rivers.”

Highlighting the contribution being made by the Dumfries and Galloway Eco-Warriors – formed three years ago by three girls Lottie, Fiona and Lucy – Mr Carson revealed it now had more than 1500 members.

He continued: “Although their activities have been somewhat curtailed because of the pandemic, these eco-warriors are ready to go into battle once more to clean up the beautiful beaches and coves scattered along the Solway coastline and beyond.

“Their slogan ‘Together We Can Make A Difference’ probably says it all and I would urge other members of the public to join in and show their support.”

Mr Carson also praised the commitment of ‘ONUS’ Oceans Need Us South West Scotland, based in Wigtownshire, who organised a clean-up around Stranraer Harbour.

He added: “Again, it shows that people care and want to take a pride in their community.”

It is hoped further clean-up events will be staged locally during this year’s Great British Beach Clean which takes place throughout the UK from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 26.