Over £635,000 invested on coastal community priorities

The cash will support coastal projects

Initiatives include improvements to coastal paths, public toilet refurbishment, replacement of benches and provision of gull-proof bins.

These were key community priorities identified through community engagement with coastal communities which took place last year.

The detailed arrangements for each locality are now being developed with the involvement of community councils and other local groups.

Committee chairman Councillor Andy Ferguson said: “Our council is committed to listening to our communities, helping them achieve their great ideas and ensuring Dumfries and Galloway continues to be the best place to live, work, visit and enjoy.

"We are pleased that this allocation of over £635,000 from the Scottish Crown Estate will be invested in a range of key priorities that were identified by our communities and will benefit not only communities but the thousands of visitors to our beautiful region each year.”

Vice-chairman, Councillor John Martin, said: “The £635,000 was an additional allocation from the Scottish Crown Estate, which will make a huge difference to our communities, businesses and visitors.