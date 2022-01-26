Number of turbines in Dumfries and Galloway could increase by 150 per cent

Save Our Hills want to see a change of policy

A study by Save Our Hills shows there are currently 551 operational wind turbines across the region.

A further 276 are under construction, with 401 in the planning system at either council or Scottish Government level.

Meanwhile, the number of turbines being “scoped” by developers currently stands at 191.

That means the total number for Dumfries and Galloway could eventually stand at 1419 turbines, sparking calls for a change in policy.

Iain Milligan, spokesman for Save Our Hills, said: “The prospect of significantly more turbines dominating the landscape is of real concern for people and businesses.

“The scenery in this area is unique and should be left alone.

"However, this analysis shows developers are lining up to cover our surroundings with wind turbines.

“We need to see action now from the local authority and Scottish Government ministers alike.”

“Dumfries and Galloway has already done more than its fair share towards net zero.

“If further onshore windfarms are to be developed they should be in less sensitive areas.

“Emphasis should shift to other forms of renewable energy which are more effective and don’t spoil the scenery.