Next Galloway Glens Event focusses on what the future holds for trout

Trout are distributed across continents and altitudes around the world, including the south of Scotland

The next free event in the Galloway Glens autumn/winter programme on November 3 focusses on one of our most ubiquitous species of fish.

It takes place at the CatStrand in new Galloway where Kenny Galt, of Galloway Fisheries Trust, will be talking about the life histories and strategies of this versatile fish in southern Scotland.

This will be followed by Robin Ade, internationally renowned fish artist and traveller talking about his trout-related exploits in surprising places with surprising people.

Robin said: “I have travelled the world, lived with and met many remarkable people from much misunderstood places.

"Our shared passion of art and fishing has bonded us, and I am looking forward to telling some stories about the people I have met and the fish we found.”

The evening will end with a talk by the Wild Trout Trust’s Dr Paul Gaskell about the climate ramifications for this species – Trout Kryptonite!

Paul is an author, angler and freshwater biologist who jumped ship from academia in 2008 to join the Trust and runs the “Trout in the Town” urban river restoration and custodianship project.

The event starts at 7.30pm and is delivered in ‘hybrid’ format meaning attendees can either join in person or online.