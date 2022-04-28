Newton Stewart Walking Festival to bring the Cree into focus

The River Cree flowing under the sparling bridge in Newton Stewart Pic: B Mitchell

The festival’s daytime walk programme and evening talks programme both include the opportunity to discover the River Cree.

Five of the festival walks feature sections of the river and its tributaries, including a visit to the fish hatchery on the Penkiln.

On the evening of Tuesday, May 10, Jamie Ribbens of Galloway Fisheries Trust will explore the “wonderful, weird, fascinating lives of fish living in the River Cree".

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a chance to get an insight into the life in our fresh waters which seldom gets the attention it deserves from the general public.

The other evening talk, on Saturday, May 7, is by archaeologist Andrew Nicholson who will profile the ‘Galloway Hoard’.

Both talks start at 7.30pm in the Belted Galloway Visitor Centre, and everyone is welcome.

This year’s festival has been possible due to the support of Kilgallioch Community Fund, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Galloway Glens Landscape Partnership and Wigtown Community Shop, as well as the ongoing support of Stewart R Cunningham Outdoor Centre and The Belted Galloway Visitor Centre.

The festival runs from May 6-12 and the full programme is available at www.walkfestnewtonstewart.com.