New recruits join the Biosphere team

Mary Berry

Faith Hillier joins as community officer with several years experience in environmental and community education at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Froglife and Conservation Volunteers.

Faith will work alongside Jenna Cains on projects that include expanding the Biosphere Communities scheme and supporting Learning for Sustainability in schools.

Mary Berry will be joining Andrew Tait on the Land Use and Biodiversity team as land use advice officer.

Faith Hillier

At Natural England she built expertise in agri-environmental issues particular in upland areas, sites of special scientific interest and blanket bog.

Faith and Mary’s work has already included a visit to Cairnsmore of Fleet Nature Reserve, where Better Lives Partnership brought young people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder from Stranraer to experience the reserve and help NatureScot plant willow trees.

Faith said: “I feel really privileged to be working with the Biosphere. I’m looking forward to learning more about this beautiful region and especially to working with our rural communities.”

Mary added: “My role will involve connecting with landowners and partners to advise on biodiversity net gain through land management.