Native trees added to Carlingwark Park Wildlife Area

Councillor Iain Howie, Paul Rusby, Anne Howie, Jools Cox, Colin Eade and Martin Fortnum plant the trees

A mixture of native species including alder, cherry, birch and rowan were planted around the site, primarily in the recently established wildflower area.

The project was led by Castle Douglas Community Council, with input from volunteers in the local community.

Martin Fortnum from Castle Douglas Community Council, said: “Lochside Park is a major attraction in the town and the community council are keen to keep it looking as good as possible.

"The benefits from tree planting are well known so we are glad to

have been able to lead on this initiative.”

Castle Douglas and Crocketford councillor Iain Howie oversaw the project and took part in the planting on Friday, March 25.

Councillor Howie said: “This particular area in the park has proved problematic for a number of years due to flooding making it impossible to cut the grass with large lawnmowers.

"This is in fact phase two of a programme to remedy the issue and compliments last year’s sowing of wildflower seeds.

"Hopefully the benefits will become apparent in the not-too-distant future.”

The trees were purchased using funding secured through the South of Scotland Tree Planting Grant Scheme.

This is just one of what is now more than 60 grants of up to £1,000 to landowners, farmers, individuals and non-profit making organisations supported by the scheme across Dumfries and Galloway, with planting taking place from Langholm to Stranraer.

Trees are an extremely important feature in the south of Scotland countryside but many are being lost to old age, disease and land use pressures.

It is estimated that the scheme will fund the planting of more than 11,000 native trees across the region.