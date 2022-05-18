National Park consultation launched

The Galloway National Park Association (GNPA) believes the region is the natural choice.

Rob Lucas, chair of GNPA said: “This is a truly significant moment, we have been campaigning for years for a consultation process to begin.

“Public support and the views of stakeholders will be an important factor – and there is tremendous enthusiasm for a park in Galloway with backing from the public, businesses and councillors w ithin what could be the boundaries of a Galloway National Park.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope that as many people as possible will get involved and make their voices heard.”

The process is being led by NatureScot and will provide the Scottish Government with advice on the framework they should adopt for evaluating the best location for a new National Park.

Ministers will then approve the framework and carry out further consultation on proposed candidate areas for National Park status.

The consultation is asking: what do you value most about Scotland's National Parks?, how can National Parks help the environment?, how can we better manage visitor pressures in National Parks?, w hat criteria should we use to decide where the next National Parks in Scotland should be?