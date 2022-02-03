More than 1,000 native trees now planted in Kirkcudbright

The Castledykes Woodland Regeneration area was started in November

In November, Rotarians, members of the local community, and pupils from Kirkcudbright schools came together to plant the Castledykes Woodland Regeneration area.

This was supported by local firms James Smith & Co and WC in Fields.

Through a series of dedicated planting days, the trees have been planted with appropriate tree guards and it is hoped that this becomes a valued woodland resource on the edge of the town.

The initial work to plant more than 900 trees has now been supplemented to give the figure of more than 1,000.

Keith Bruce, from the Kirkcudbright Rotary Club, said: “This initiative by Rotary Kirkcudbright is one small part of Rotary’s widespread work in helping to create a sustainable improvement to our Environment.

"We are very grateful to the support provided by Galloway Glens, as well as our local Inner Wheel team”.

A portion of the funding was secured through the South of Scotland Tree Planting Grant Scheme.

This is just one of more than 50 grants supported by the scheme across Dumfries and Galloway, from Langholm to Stranraer.

The last few grants are available for planting to take place in coming weeks, for more information visit https://gallowayglens.org/native-tree-planting-across-dumfries-galloway-further-round-of-funding-available/

It is planned that the scheme will fund the planting of more than 11,000 native trees before April.

The funding is administered across the region by Jonathan Barrett from the Galloway Glens Scheme.

Jonathan said: “The work of Kirkcudbright Rotary and the local schools will have a real and lasting impact on raising awareness of the importance of trees in addressing climate change whilst promoting a spirit of woodland stewardship in the local community.