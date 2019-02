Brookfield Renewables UK of Edinburgh has applied to Dumfries and Galloway Council to vary a condition of the existing planning permission which will extend the date for the implementation of the existing permission to erect eight wind turbines and associated buildings at Larbrax, Leswalt, near Stranraer.

The applicant also wishes to erect two 60 metre high anemometer masts on the site, one of them temporary, and to create a new access road.