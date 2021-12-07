Kippford hawthorn on shortlist to be Tree of The Year

The Kipford tree “cuts a striking presence in an unusual setting”

The shortlist of 10 was selected from hundreds of nominations across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #TreeoftheWeek

The Kippford tree is described as: “A lonesome but fiercely proud hawthorn still managing to guard the coastline despite being battered by the elements is a fine example of a mature tree.

"And while not spectacular in size it cuts a striking presence in an unusual setting and is equally as important as more imposing specimens.”

Now in its seventh year, the Woodland Trust’s Tree of The Year contest highlights the UK’s favourite trees to help show their value and need for protection.

Adam Cormack, head of campaigning for the Woodland Trust, said: “Tree of The Year is “a reminder of the natural connection that we have with trees”.

“It's all about that 'wow' moment that people get when they see a tree they appreciate,” he added. “This could be standing under a magnificent old oak or noticing the autumn colours of a street tree on the school run.

“This connection is something that children and adults share. Trees can make us happy, healthy, thoughtful - or upset when they are lost from our lives.

“The nominations we receive for Tree of the Year on social media are a window into the way we experience trees and the richness they bring to our lives.

“But Tree of The Year has a serious message.

"Many of our oldest and most special trees in the UK have no form of legal protection.

"It's time that our oldest trees got the same protection as our oldest buildings.

"Our built heritage and our natural heritage are both important and both worthy of protection.

"After all, once they're gone ancient trees can never be replaced like for like."

Voting closes at noon on December 13, with the winner representing the UK in the European Tree of the Year 2022 contest.