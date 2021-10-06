Innovative project to help fish stocks rise in the Black Water

The addition of nearly 500 tonnes of gravel will provide spawning habitat

Recent studies have sought to better understand the fish populations in this stretch of river and identify works that could support these.

Nearly 20km of the lower Pullaugh Burn and Black Water of Dee is accessible to migratory fish, but very few fish are found, despite an increase in compensatory flow initiated in 2012 from Clatteringshaws Dam by the owners of the Galloway Hydro-Electric Scheme, Drax.

Galloway Fisheries Trust undertook a study in 2016 to look at the present health of the fish stocks and completed a habitat survey to recommend what restoration work was required to recover the trout and salmon stocks.

The study identified a number of findings, including:

Electrofishing found no salmon but did record trout at all sites, albeit in low

numbers;

Acidification was found to be a concern in the Pullaugh Burn and would be expected to reduce the survival of salmon and trout eggs.

Conifers (both planted and from natural seeding) were found to be in close proximity of the watercourses, with much of the river banks lacking native deciduous trees.

To address these findings, the ‘Black Water of Dee Habitat Restoration Project’ is now underway, which includes:

Addition of nearly 500 tonnes of gravel from elsewhere in the catchment to increase the available spawning habitat in the river;

Selective removal of conifers encroaching on the riverbanks, to help water quality and habitats;

Planting of suitable native trees along the banking.

The work is being led by Galloway Fisheries Trust, with support from the Galloway Glens Scheme, Drax, Forestry & Land Scotland and Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Jamie Ribbens, senior biologist at Galloway Fisheries Trust, said: “It is very exciting that this innovative project has now started.