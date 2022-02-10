Help shape refreshed strategy for Active Travel

The council is striving for better places and infrastructure along with healthy lifestyles in Dumfries and Galloway

The Active Travel Strategy 2022-2027 will build on the progress from the previous strategy and incorporate recent data to better picture the actions that will be required to improve the uptake of active travel and enhance the state of infrastructure across the region.

There will be an emphasis on the delivery of projects and initiatives, researching and monitoring the progress of actions, and the development of stronger partnerships with key stakeholders.

Place-based approaches will be at the forefront of the strategy, which aims to better align the council’s initiatives with those led by communities and local groups with an interest in making an active region together, on the journey to net zero.

A public consultation started in January with key stakeholders, while an online survey will be open until February 27 at www.dumgal.gov.uk/consultations, with paper copies are available at customer service centres.

Online ‘community conversations’ have been taking place this week, while ward officers will be available to talk in person at drop-ins from 1-3pm on Monday (February 14) at locations including Customer Service Centre in Castle Douglas, Merrick Leisure Centre in Newton Stewart, and Ryan Leisure Centre in Stranraer.

Councillor John Martin, vice-chairman of the Communities Committee, said: "The strategy will align our local perspectives with that of the national level, always keeping in mind that our priorities are to work with and for Dumfries and Galloway's people.