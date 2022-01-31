Hawthorn aims to win European Tree of the Year crown for Britain
Voting in the European Tree of the Year competition will run throughout February at www.treeoftheyear.org
British hopes lie with The Kippford Leaning Tree which was named UK Tree of the Year 2021 in a competition organised by The Woodland Trust.
The hawthorn was nominated by Nottingham-based tree surgeon Drew Patterson, whose family goes back many generations in Dalbeattie.
Since being named UK Tree of the Year the hawthorn became the centre of new year celebrations in Kippford with hundreds of people including Drew and his family taking a walk to see it on New Year's Day.
Drew said: “I think hawthorn is an unsung hero for wildlife, and our most important species.
"Other species usually get the glory but for me hawthorn deserves to be noticed and I am delighted this one is enjoying so much attention.”