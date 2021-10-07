Harper celebrates recognition for Mull of Galloway

Mull of Galloway fan Emma Harper submitted a motion in Parliament

Ms Harper, who herself has two collie dogs, has raised a motion to the Scottish Parliament to recognise this achievement for the Mull of Galloway.

She believes the recognition will add to the work of the Mull of Galloway Trust and RSPB to attract people to come and visit this designated Scottish Site of Scientific Interest.

In the motion Ms Harper noted Scotland’s most southerly point is home to rare species such as black guillemot, kittiwake, peregrine falcons and puffins.

She also thanks the Mull of Galloway Trust for their excellent custodianship of the historic Mull of Galloway Lighthouse and Fog Horn.

Ms Harper said: “It’s fantastic news that the Mull of Galloway has been named amongst the top 10 Dog Friendly Picnic Spots in Scotland by Scotty Brand and Scotland with the Wee White Dug.

"As a born and bred Galloway lass, the Mull is a place I have visited with my own twa dugs many times and I have worked with the RSPB and Mull of Galloway Trust since my election in 2016.

"The work the Trust have done to restore and preserve both the historic Lighthouse and Fog Horn is commendable. They really have turned the site into a world-class visitor experience.

“On a clear day, the Mull has views of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the north of England, as well as the natural phenomenon of the Nine Tides.

"It is also a site of Scottish Scientific Interest because of its rare flying inhabitants, like the black guillemot, kittiwake and puffins – to name just some, while the Mull also has a family of foxes and wild deer.

“This recognition of the Mull, and its beautiful scenery and dog friendly environment, will undoubtedly build on the fantastic work of the Mull of Galloway Trust and RSPB to attract visitors to our most beautiful corner of Scotland.