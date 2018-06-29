Harbour safety slammed by HSE

Dumfries and Galloway Council have been instructed to carry out a ‘fundamental review’ of harbour operations at Stranraer.

The warning follows an inspection by officers of the Health and Safety Executive, who had made a visit to check on safety issues.

They found that there were some defects in working practices in relation to the interaction between the public, vehicles using the harbour and commercial traffic.

The council were given until July 26 to report back to the HSE on how it plans to address the problems, which included vehicles being parked randomly on the quayside, cars accessing a promenade walkway to make deliveries, and a vehicle parked between bollards at the entrance to a pedestrianised pier area.

An HSE spokesperson said: “HSE issued a Notification of Contravention letter to the council over concerns after a visit to the site.”

It is believed HSE indicated a number of areas they would like to see improved and the council has now drawn up comprehensive plans to address these. This includes the consideration of installing a barrier, more signage, and road markings.

A council meeting was being held yesterday (June 28) to discuss the matter.