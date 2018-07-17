Groups share windfarm cash

In its first round of grant making, the Kilgallioch Community Benefit Company has awarded over £227,785 to 59 charities and community groups, with a further £400,000 to be distributed in the next round.

The fund is provided by ScottishPower Renewables from its Kilgallioch Windfarm and supports projects located within or directly benefiting Wigtownshire, Dumfries & Galloway and south Carrick, South Ayrshire. The total fund provided is around £1.2 million annually.

From the smallest grant of £500 to the largest grant of £10,000, the fund is supporting all aspects of community life.

To highlight just a few of the larger awards, Creetown Football Club will now be able to meet SFA membership regulations, as a grant will contribute towards costs to install a boundary fence around the pitch. Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust will be able to employ a project manager to manage an asset transfer of the former Glentrool Primary School. Galloway Action Team is being supported with staff and running costs and Girvan Community Sports Hub will be able to pilot an employability project for local young people.

Demonstrating that smaller grants can also make a big difference to community life, Isle of Whithorn Community Council’s award of £1,609 will enable a community garden, and Garlieston Community Council’s award of £1,460 will provide new village signage highlighting the history of the Mulberry Harbour.

Full details of all awards at: www.kilgallioch.co.uk.