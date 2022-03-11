Galloway project launched to protect UK's only native apple

Jools Cox and Jenny Stephenson from South West Community Woodlands Trust

Galloway has a number of native crab apple (Malus Sylvestris) trees, found in rough pasture on hills, along the coast, along riverbanks and sometimes in gardens.

They bear beautiful pink blossom in spring, and in autumn golden globes of fruit, locally known as ‘scroggies’ that sometimes hang on throughout the winter.

However not all of the crab apple trees are true natives, some have been cross pollinated with domestic apples and ornamental varieties.

This puts the survival of the true ‘native’ Crab Apples under threat.

A project, led by the South West Scotland Community Woodlands Trust and supported through the Galloway Glens ‘Our Heritage’ Small Grants Scheme, is on a mission to find Galloway’s true natives through DNA testing to grow the next generation of native trees and seek to protect this important natural asset.

When these trees have been identified, pips will be planted and growing will initially be encouraged in a number of tree nurseries in the area.

These will then be planted out in a variety of locations up and down the Ken/Dee valley – with sites varying from lowland through to forest plantings, and on remote hill and coastal locations to ensure the longevity of the species.

The project calls on volunteers to locate wild crab apple trees, and then monitor the dates when the tree blossoms, the length of yearly growth, the quantity of fruit produced and the taste of the apples.

Jools Cox, from the South West Community Woodlands Trust, said: “This project seeks to preserve our native crab apple species, which is reason enough, but also should be considered against broader topics such as food security and climate change.

"If our population of native trees get diseased or suffer effects of climate change, we may need a native seed bank to regenerate our domestic stock and could be an important for future food security.

“It’ll also be interesting to learn more about cows and apples – are many crab apple trees in old cow-pastures? Do the apple seeds germinate perfectly in cowpats? Is apple wooded pasture an old Galloway tradition?”