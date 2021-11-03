Galloway Glens makes five more awards from grants scheme

The Ken Bridge will mark the 200 years since its completion in 2022

The scheme is undertaking a series of headline projects that ‘connect people their heritage’, while boosting the local economy and supporting sustainable communities.

In addition to the headline scheme of projects, a discrete Small Grants Scheme is in place, making awards of up to £5,000 towards local projects that align with scheme ambitions.

The latest round of funding has seen a total of £24,000 given out, the recipients are:

OOR Ain Wullie (£4,000) – a celebration of the life and work of Crossmichael poet and teacher William Neill.

The centenary of his birth is in February and the project will, through events and a range of activities, raise the profile of one of our underappreciated literary heroes.

And Then Come the Nightjars (£5,000) – an award-winning play about the foot-and-mouth crisis of 2001.

Wonder Fools will stage a professional theatre production in the area, one of the hardest hit areas of the epidemic, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the crisis.

Galloway Glens Pine Martens (£5,000) – working with the new D&G Pine Marten Group this project will support the expansion of the pine marten’s core range in the Galloway Forest Park into the Water of Ken and River Dee catchments.

Ken Bridge Stories – Celebrating Bicentenary (£5,000) – 2022 marks 200 years since the completion of the Ken Bridge.

The Loch Ken Trust working with the Glenkens Community Arts Trust, Glenkens Stories and Ken Words seek to mark this bi-centenary and the year of Scotland’s Stories, through a year-round programme of events.

Native Crab Apples of the Galloway Glens (£5,000) – preliminary scoping research using DNA analysis of leaves suggest a high proportion the crab apples within Galloway are indigenous and have not cross bred with domestic trees.