Flags signal a clear environmental message for COP 26

Some of the flags which are flying at the Landing Hub in Glasgow

Hundreds of people joined a colourful parade and a ‘Dressing of The Ship’ ceremony that raised the flags on the Tall Ship 'La Malouine' at Palnackie.

Local artists hosted a series of community flag designing and making workshops in Palnackie, Auchencairn and Dalbeattie.

Participants of all ages explored their concerns around the climate crisis as they created flags, inspired by the International Maritime Signals Code, that signalled their feelings.

The event at Palnackie Harbour featured The Isle of Cumbrae Pipeband, musicians Pete Garnett and Greg Lawson of Moshie's Bagel and The Samba Sisters.