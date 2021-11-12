Flags signal a clear environmental message for COP 26
Colourful flags made in Galloway are flying in Glasgow sending environmental signals to world leaders at COP26.
Hundreds of people joined a colourful parade and a ‘Dressing of The Ship’ ceremony that raised the flags on the Tall Ship 'La Malouine' at Palnackie.
Local artists hosted a series of community flag designing and making workshops in Palnackie, Auchencairn and Dalbeattie.
Participants of all ages explored their concerns around the climate crisis as they created flags, inspired by the International Maritime Signals Code, that signalled their feelings.
The event at Palnackie Harbour featured The Isle of Cumbrae Pipeband, musicians Pete Garnett and Greg Lawson of Moshie's Bagel and The Samba Sisters.
Free soups were served, led by Jools Cox, food expert and chef from Castle Douglas.