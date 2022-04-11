First full visitor season since 2019 returns to Logan Botanic Garden
Logan Botanic Garden hosts its first full visitor season since 2019 with an array of events.
Logan is home to over 5000 different plant species and is a Regional Garden of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).
The Walled Garden is a firm favourite with visitors, an idyllic and peaceful place filled with rolling lawns, water gardens and even surviving fragments of a medieval castle.
Curator Richard Baines urges the importance of attracting new visitors and providing something of interest to everyone.
He said: “After enduring so many restrictions in our daily lives we can finally get out once again to enjoy and relax in beautiful surroundings and admire the exquisite beauty of nature.”
One of the many events in the garden is a series of yoga classes, taught in the picturesque Walled Garden. This area provides maximum meditation vibes for participants, listening to the sound of bird song and taking in the magical landscape.
A two-day painting class is set to take place with local artist Glenda Waterworth . The g arden presents a wealth of opportunities for artists to unleash their creativity and use some of the most beautiful plants as their muse.
A spring and summer guided tour with British Sign Language is another first for Logan. Other highlights range from guest appearances by African Drummers to Nature Champion sessions for children and guided walks in the garden and beyond.
The highlight of any visit of course, remains the garden itself.
Richard said: “2022 is going to be a remarkable year for flowering. With so many recently introduced plants it is an opportunity to view species that are seldom seen growing outdoors in the UK.”
For full details call 01776 860231 or visit www.rbge.org/logan.
Easter Egg Hunt: 10am-3pm on April 16/17; Yoga: 9-10am every Wednesday from April 27-June 15; Drummers: 11am-12.30pm on May 5 and June 20; Garden Guided Tours: 10.30am-noon on second Tuesday of every month; Glenda Waterworth Art Class: all day on June 11/12; Live music – Life O’Reilly: 5-7pm on July 30.