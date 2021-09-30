Explore relationship between peatlands and people

Dr Emily Taylor shows people peatland areas

Dumfries and Galloway has a very important part to play in Scotland’s Peatland story.

Around 20 per cent of Scotland’s peatland can be found in the region, with approximately one third of the region as a whole classed as ‘Peatland’.

The event on Wednesday at 7.30pm, which can be attended either online or in person at the Dark Space Planetarium in Kirkcudbright, explores how people can better relate and interact with our peatlands.

The speakers include Dr Emily Taylor from the Crichton Carbon Centre, artist Kerry Morrison and Iryna Zamuruieva from Sniffer/Adaptation Scotland.

There is also a tasting from Scotland's newest gin distillery, Dark Arts!, ahead of the event at 6.45pm.

This is the first in a programme of seven hybrid events taking place over the coming months, overseen by Nick Chisholm, Galloway Glens project officer.

Nick said: “Peatlands are the lungs of Scotland, if we are serious about climate change mitigation the restoration of these fantastic habitats must be of the highest priority.

"Great strides are now being made on this and our partners at the Crichton Carbon Centre are at the vanguard of this with amazing projects delivering improvements but also using the arts to explain and inspire people to get involved.”

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘peatlands’