Environmental campaigner flies into Galloway to raise awareness of climate change

Sacha Dench stopped off at Balmangan Farm

Sacha is aiming to raise awareness about the effects of climate change while setting a new world record for circumnavigating mainland Britain in a paramotor.

She also hopes to inspire at least 140,001 people to take personal climate action before July 17 as part of the global campaign Count Us In (www.count-us-in.org).

If successful every participant will get a badge recognising their contribution to setting a world record.

During her journey Sacha has been meeting industry, innovators and entrepreneurs, local heroes, communities, schools, and farmers.

A compilation of their stories will be presented at the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November.

Sacha landed at Balmangan Farm in Borgue, part of the Northwoods Rewilding Network, where owners Neil and Patricia Picken are replacing traditional livestock with native breeds of pigs, cattle and ponies.

She also met representatives of Dumfries and Galloway Council, Galloway and South Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere, Galloway Forest Park and local politicians.