D&G TUC to holding exhibition on climate change

The Earth is already warmer than at any time in the last 650,000 years. Pic: WALTER DIAZ/AFP via Getty Images

Climate Crisis-Climate Action – Climate Jobs – will take place at the Smithy in the Midsteeple Quarter of Dumfries High Street from 10am-4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 11am-3pm on Sunday.

The exhibition will comprise displays, literature and short films about the threats to the Earth from ‘global warming’.

D&G TUC secretary John Dennis said: “We see this exhibition as primarily educational, we think it’s vital that people understand the scientific explanations behind the climate crisis and the dangers that it entails, and we have collaborated with local groups and organisations to put together the exhibition material.”

Climate scientists say that any overall rise in the global temperature greater than 1.5ºC above the pre-industrial figure will cause a climate emergency – and the Earth is already warmer than at any time in the last 650,000 years.

Mr Dennis added: “We have seen how many of the warmest years on record have been since the beginning of the 21st century.

“The world has to take decisive collective action to tackle this enormous challenge, and it is important that everyone understands what is at stake and what both Governments and individuals must do.”