Cream of Galloway boss is the cream of farmers

One of the area’s leading businessmen, David Finlay of Cream of Galloway at Rainton. has won the Farmer of the Year Award at the Ceva

Animal Welfare Awards.

A spokesperson for the award sponsors said: “David is a pioneer in the management of dairy cows and calves to ensure his enterprise is both welfare- friendly and financially stable.

“He is not afraid to challenge conventional thinking and try novel approaches that maximise animal welfare, but always with a pragmatic approach to running a successful business; he is therefore a role model for other farmers who may wish to adopt some of his farming methods.”

Speaking at the ceremony, David Finlay, said: “I am honoured and delighted to have won the Farmer of the Year Award at the Ceva Animal Welfare Awards and I would like to thank the whole team at Cream of Galloway for their hard work in ensuring that the welfare of our livestock is at the

forefront of everything that we do.” His business has been held up as a prime example of how farms can diversify from ‘pure’ argiculture, Cream of Galloway not only producing ice cream but cheese.