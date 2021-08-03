Councillor concerned over slow progress of flood protection scheme

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West Councillor Jackie McCamon

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West Councillor Jackie McCamon highlighted her concerns to Dumfries and Galloway Council’s interim chief executive Fiona Lees.

The town was hit by devastating floods in December 2015 leaving many residents and businesses in turmoil.

Councillor McCamon said: ‘Whilst a project of this scale requires mammoth planning and can’t happen overnight, many remain worried when the next flood could hit.

"Six years on, and little progress appears to have been made. Unfortunately, the initial plans missed a crucial area and so surveys had to be circulated to residents and that particular area drawn into the plan.

“While Covid restrictions meant public engagement could not take place, it is disappointing the council were not ready to hit the ground running when easing began.

"After requesting an update from the project manager, I was alarmed to hear of delays, so early on in the post-Covid timeline.

"I arranged a meeting with the Fiona Lees, to highlight these delays and she has assured me she will put plans in place which aim to eliminate any further delay.