Concerns over offshore windfarm impact on Galloway scallop industry

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson hasn’t much. if anything, in common with President Donald Trump but the two politician do share one bugbear - offshore windfarms.

However, unlike Mr Trump’s opposition to them on personal business grounds, it is the impact of the giant turbines on Galloway’s scallop industry that is troubling Mr Carson.

He has now raised these concerns directly with Scottish Government Rural Economy Cabinet Secretary Fergus Ewing.

The local MSP’s worries centre on potential offshore windfarms close to Burrow Head, south of Kirkcudbright and south of the Mull of Galloway.

The government’s sectoral marine plan has highlighted potential areas where windfarms could be situated and Mr Carson has been contacted by concerned local scallop fishermen who say any plans for windfarms in this area would be hugely damaging to their industry and the local economy.

Commenting, Mr Carson said: “The scallop industry is so important to the economy of Dumfries and Galloway.

“I am extremely concerned to see potential plans for windfarm development that could seriously damage the local scallop industry.

“Any sort of windfarm at the Burrow Head would present a serious navigational hazard for boats in this area, and I hope that Fergus Ewing urgently looks into these concerns.

“Our fishermen need to be supported rather than having the threat of a windfarm development hanging over them.

“I will be continuing to raise concerns with the Scottish Government to ensure that the fishermen receive the assurances they need regarding these plans.”

He is hoping that the case of the potential damage to a local industry rather than scenery will be recognised.