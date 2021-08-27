Charities welcome commitment for new national park

The campaign for a Galloway National Park has been running for many years

The Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland (APRS) and the Scottish Campaign for National Parks (SCNP) have called for more national parks in Scotland since 2010, and published their overall case in their report ‘Unfinished Business’ in 2013.

Two lively local community-based national park campaigns have grown up over the last five years:

The Campaign for a Scottish Borders National Park has published a comprehensive professionally researched and written feasibility study.

The Galloway National Park Association has carried out extensive local consultation demonstrating widespread public support, and has submitted a detailed report to the Scottish Government requesting it to carry out a full official feasibility study.

APRS director John Mayhew said: “This marks a great step forward for Scotland’s countryside and I’d like to thank everyone who helped us win this campaign.

"We were delighted to see the commitment to designate at least one new national park, and encourage all involved in ratifying this decision to do so with enthusiasm.”