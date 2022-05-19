Biosphere creates development roles

Two young people will have the opportunity to join the Biosphere team

Galloway and Southern Ayrshire is part of a worldwide network of more than 700 UNESCO Biospheres and will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year.

In creating their two development roles the Biosphere aims to provide opportunities for local young people to explore potential career paths and build their professional skills.

Both of the full-time, 12-month posts will be tailored to the successful applicants’ career interests as they align with the Biosphere’s programme of delivery, which covers community engagement, business development, land management and biodiversity.

The Biosphere’s director, Ed Forrest, said: “Jobs for young people is one of the biggest challenges in our region and it’s an essential part of the global Biosphere ethos to create a positive future full of opportunities for the next generation.

"Our whole team is incredibly excited about welcoming two new members this summer and being able to offer a development programme based on collaboration, mentorship, and community working.”