Bioblitz will discover what is living in Kirkcudbright Bay

Nic Coombey, Solway Firth Partnership project officer, is looking forward to seeing an amazing range of species

Despite being a very popular spot for locals and visitors alike the Doon has very few species recorded for it.

The Bioblitz is aiming to change that on June 4 to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Drop in throughout the day to join experts in a challenge to find and identify the array of plants and animals living on the shores of Kirkcudbright Bay.

The day will start at 10am looking at the range of moths that were found overnight.

At 11am head out onto the beach and the mud with the freelance ranger to see what can be found hidden under the surface.

A seaweed walk starts at noon to find out more about the various kinds that can be found, then at 1pm learn about the shells that can be discovered along the Solway.

Finishing off the day at 2pm a geologist will be on hand to tell you all about the pebbles you find on the beach.

For families there will be a wildlife spotter sheet and in the afternoon an opportunity for youngsters to try crafts on the beach.

Nic Coombey, Solway Firth Partnership project officer, said: “Throughout the day there will be displays of some of the plants and animals that have been found.

"You will be able to get a close look at them through our microscopes and find out how you can record your wildlife sightings on your phone.]

"Both South West Environmental Information Centre and Solway Firth Partnership will have people on hand to help you get started.

"I am looking forward to seeing an amazing range of species found on the shores of Kirkcudbright Bay.”

The event is being run with funding from the Galloway Glens small grant scheme.

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, added: “This free event on June 4 is a great opportunity for kids and grown ups to learn more about what lives in Kirkcudbright Bay, from moths to seaweed, and everything in between.”