Bin trial hailed a success

A pilot campaign to reduce roadside litter is having a huge impact on Dumfries and Galloway’s trunk roads, councillors are to be told.

Members of the Communities Committee will hear at their next meeting of the success of the pilot following the removal of layby bins.

In the six weeks since the bins were removed from 12 laybys, litter has reduced by more than 80 per cent. Prior to the trial, council teams picked up 2410 bags of litter over a six-week period while during the trial they picked up 401 bags.

In December, elected members agreed to participate in the Keep Scotland Beautiful Roadside Litter Campaign for a trial period, which concentrated on the A75. The bins were replaced with signage stating ‘No bins here – give your litter a lift home.’

At the meeting on June 5, councillors will now be asked to approv the permanent removal of the bins. The Community Assets team will continue to litter-pick in the laybys each week and along the trunk roads three times a year.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, committee chairman, said: “An 80 per cent reduction in the quantity of waste in our laybys is a huge success. This pilot has been about raising awareness of the issue and changing behaviour and these great results indicate this has happened.”

Councillor John Martin, vice-chairman, added: “The best way to deal with littering is for those who are responsible to examine their own actions and actually take responsibility for them. There really is no excuse for litter.”