Beekeepers buzzing as meetings return

Linda Robertson being presented with the SBA Award by Jim McColm at the AGM

Jim McColm presented Linda with the SBA Local Association Award for the outstanding service she has given over the years.

Jim thanked the committee for giving him the opportunity to present this prestigious award and told how 10 years ago Linda volunteered to take on the post of secretary, bringing her enthusiasm, knowledge and organisational ability to the association.

During this period the membership has grown from 12 to over 60.

During the 2021 season apiary visits were managed by holding several meetings on the same day with only the permitted numbers meeting safely at each apiary.

Linda was thanked for organising the summer schedule and to the various members who hosted visits.

A new committee was elected at the AGM with the officers being Alex Dinsmore as chairman, Gary Playfoot as secretay and Christine Dinsmore as treasurer.

The other committee roles are: John Rennie (meetings and SBA), Fred Kluit (membership secretary), Willma Gray (library and equipment) and Phil Hunt to assist John Rennie.

Other members have agreed to be co-opted to the committee at the next meeting.

After a 19 months absence the association was able to have its first proper meeting in September as it kicked off the the 2021-22 season.

It welcomed Julian Stanley of Ayr and District Beekeepers as the guest speaker.

Julian covered many aspects of honeybee management from the perspective of how to learn from mistakes and failures.

The next meeting of the association will be held on Sunday, November 28, at 11 am in Glen of Luce Hall, Auchenmalg.

The speaker will be Phil Collett of South of Scotland Beekeepers’ Association on the topic of “Moving into Bee Farming”.

What about the bees? For them it has been business as usual.