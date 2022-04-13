Beekeepers buzzing as 2021 show takes place
Western Galloway Beekeepers Association held their 2021 Honey Show, after it was postponed in November.
There was a very healthy turnout and 73 exhibits of honey and related products over 14 separate classes were put forward.
Northern Ireland Beekeepers Association Honey Show judge, Hugh Holmes, travelled over on the day.
Full list of the prize-winners –
Class 1 - 2 jars light honey - 1. Linda Robertson, 2. Jim McColm, 3. John Rennie;
Class 2 - 2 jars medium honey - 1. Jim McColm, 2. Linda Robertson, 3. Fiona Keith;
Class 3 - 2 jars creamed/soft set honey - 1. Jim McColm, 2. John Rennie, 3. Fiona Keith;
Class 4 - 2 containers cut comb honey - 1. Linda Robertson, 2. Michael Martin;
Class 5 - 2 jars chunk honey - 1. Linda Robertson;
Class 6 - 2 jars heather/heather blend honey - 1. Kathleen McHarrie, 2. Younus Nur, 3. Fiona Keith;
Class 7 - Honey judged on taste alone - 1. Heidi Hunt, 2. Younus Nur, 3. John Rennie;
Class 8 - Frame of honey - 1. Jim McColm, 2. Linda Robertson;
Class 9 - 5 beeswax blocks - 1. Heidi Hunt, 2. Linda Robertson, 3. Fiona Keith;
Class 10 - 3 products containing beeswax - 1. Heidi Hunt, 2. Fiona Keith, 3. Mark Mitchell;
Class 11 - Tray bake - 1. Heidi Hunt, 2. Mark Mitchell, 3. John Rennie;
Class 12 - Photograph - 1. Mark Mitchell, 2. Younus Nur, 3. Heidi Hunt;
Class 13 - Repurposed item - 1. Mark Mitchell, 2. Linda Robertson, 3. Fiona Keith;
Class 14 - Needlework, artistic, decorative item - 1. Anne Burton-Smith, 2. Heidi Hunt, 3. Kathleen McHarrie;
The troph ies were presented to –
Newton Stewart Cup - novice with most points - Heidi Hunt;
Points Cup - entrant with most points overall - Linda Robertson;
Tankard - winner of photographic class - Mark Mitchell;
Jim McColm trophy - best honey exhibit in show - Heidi H unt;
Tonderghie trophy - best wax exhibit in show - Heidi Hunt;
Glenrazie Shield - best exhibit in show - Anne Burton-Smith.
A very enjoyable day was judged by all to be a great success.