It was an ‘out of this world’ event

Pupils from the senior classes in Leswalt, Kirkcolm and Portpatrick recently came together at Portpatrick Primary to have a morning of active learning together.

The three North Rhins primary schools participated in a wide range of STEM-based activities (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as part of British Science Week.

Rhins Primary schools senior pupils go on a planetary visit

The showpiece of the event was a mobile planetarium provided by the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society, who gave up their time voluntarily to bring a night sky experience to the children.

They were taken on a journey through the planets learning some fascinating facts on their travels. This resource had been funded by the Kilgallioch Community Fund and is being made available to schools within the region.

The planetarium will be part of the attractions on offer to all ages on Saturday, March 9 during the weekend programme for the Wigtown Big Bang Weekend event. When not in the planetarium, the pupils were given a carousel of hands-on challenges to select from; ranging from electrical circuits to tower construction and from pin the organ on the body to parachute making.

One of the favourite activities was designing a flood alarm which they did with great enthusiasm.

Pupils also had the opportunity to meet with all their Lockerbie manor friends.

