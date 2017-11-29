Headway teach road safety at Belmont Primary

Headway House visited Belmont Primary School earlier this week to deliver a presentation to all classes regarding cycling safety.

Headway House representatives spent all day at the school to deliver their message to all classes from P1 upwards. They spent about 30 minutes per session delivering interactive, age appropriate presentations.

Headway volunteer and brain injury survivor Colin Robertson said: “It has been very successful so far, with excellent feedback from both pupils and teachers who found the activities enjoyable and extremely beneficial. “Brain injury can happen to anyone and devastate the lives of entire families. While cycling accidents are unforeseeable, taking precautions by wearing a helmet could mean the difference between life and death.”

Headway East of Scotland Network Support Coordinator, Maria Burnett, added: “It is so important to find interactive ways to make children understand from an early age the importance of wearing a helmet.

“We have worked with more 10,000 pupils so far and we definitely feel that cycling safety is a vital message to get across to save people from sustaining a possibly life-changing brain injury that could challenge them for years to come.”