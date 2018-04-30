Douglas-Ewart and Annan need votes

The staff and students at Douglas-Ewart High and Annan Academy are delighted to learn they’re in the running for a top win.

The secondary schools entered a design competition run by Poppy Scotland to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the ending of WW1.

Entrants from Douglas-Ewart school for Poppyscotland competition

Poppyscotland’s competition “Poppy Places and Spaces” was open to all schools in Scotland to come up with a design for a WW1 memorial.

The design brief was for pupils to create “an area for remembrance and reflection” andfor pupils to be as “creative as possible.”

At Annan Academy, the pupils’ plan centres on the creation of a water feature to commemorate local soldiers and a poem written by one of the pupils. There is also a representation of each nation that took part in the Great War.

History and Modern Studies teacher Stacey Galbraith: “When the class heard they had been shortlisted they were surprised but proud of their efforts. They worked together, listened to each other’s ideas and chose tasks suited to their own skills. Annan Academy’s entry not only represents the school and local area, but the co-operation, planning and effort it took to create it.”

S2 and S3 history classes at Douglas Ewart became involved in this unique project and the pupils got their thinking caps on and set to creating a variety of fantastic ideas, from water fountains, to park benches, and a virtual reality tour of a trench, a park, a maze and a replica WW1 tank.

Their was no shortage of ideas bouncing around as the pupils worked on their WW1 designs, mood boards and rationale behind the ideas, and how these could become reality.

The school were absolutely delighted to have recently received news telling them that two of their designs have been shortlisted from all the secondary schools in Scotland who had entered.

S2: The pupils in this class designed a WW1 poppy globe. In the middle of this globe there would be a video screen playing vintage WW1 film footage and when a donation is made via the globe poppies would then begin to fall.

S3: A combined joint effort saw pupil’s come up with a design based on the concept of a horse-drawn WW1 ambulance which would tour local schools, events and businesses using an actor whose job it would be to inform pupils about the horrors of the war.

The final placed designs will be decided by a nationwide vote. Voting can be made until May 11 at: http://learning.poppyscotland.org.uk/competition/