Course on the right lines for industry

Dumfries & Galloway College has again delivered a successful course for those keen to enter the overhead lines industry sector.

Run in partnership with SPEN, SPIE and Gaeltec Utilities, the 16-week course offers a combination of practical and classroom-based training.

The college received a substantial amount of interest, in the course with applications received from across the region as well as from Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and as far as West Yorkshire.

Due to this high demand, it had to conduct a rigorous selection process and recruitment day, giving applicants the chance to sell themselves and secure a place on the course.

In addition to the successful applicants, the college also welcomed four relatively new Gaeltec Utilities employees onto the course.

All the successful candidates achieved a City & Guilds certificate in Electrical Power Engineering – Distribution and Transmission at SCQF Level 5, which is an industry-recognised qualification.

They also received a college certificate detailing the practical training which was delivered on the dedicated training ground at the rear of Dumfries and Galloway College, by a dedicated employee of SPEN.

At the end of the course, the contractors who were involved in the success of the programme conducted interviews with the candidates to give them experience of selling themselves with the possibility of job offers involved.

The Overhead Lines course equips candidates with the knowledge and skills to enter the industry both in the UK and worldwide.

A spokeswoman said: “Dumfries & Galloway College would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in the success of the Overhead Lines programme and would like to wish all the candidates a successful future within the industry. Special thanks goes to Arco who generously supplied suitable PPE and Ansell for supplying a variety of safety gloves to keep students well equipped and safe throughout their course.”