Calls for drug crackdown in Dumfries and Galloway schools

With recent events at a Dumfries secondary school, Galloway and West Dumfries Conservative MP Finlay Carson has called for “zero tolerance” of illegal substances in schools.

Alleged drugs offences at Maxwelltown High School are still ongoing but Mr Carson says stronger measures are needed to combat the problem all the way through the education system.

He commented: “I am very concerned to learn of the drug-related incidents at Maxwelltown High School in Dumfries. We must have a zero tolerance approach to drugs in our schools.

“I have received an update on the work the police do in addition to teachers and other agencies. Fifty talks have been delivered by police to high schools across the region on the drugs and safety messages, this from the start of term in August 2018.

“There are also some stand alone intitiatives in schools like Do the Right Thing-Galloway.

“All of these include drugs education. I continue to be supportive of the efforts of police officers in Dumfries and Galloway and their engagement through the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub.

“They conduct a number of roles within schools where they deliver presentations to pupils, S1 to S6, focusing on social media/internet and drugs/alcohol and associated antisocial behaviour.

“They also play their part in major youth events like YouthBeatz. Parents should be comfortable in the knowledge that their children are safe when they go to school.”