Dumfries and Galloway youngsters are masters of the Highland’s music

Dumfries and Galloway Schools Pipe Band were crowned champions of the Junior B category at the 2019 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships held in Livingston,

It was the first time that the band had competed in the championships and they were up against 128 other schools pipe bands from all over Scotland and south of the Border.

The band comprised young pipers and drummers who have all been part of the South West of Scotland Piping & Drumming Academy tuition network and annual summer schools and were from schools as far apart as Stranraer in the West and Langholm in the East of the region.

Band tutor Callum Moffat commented: “I am blown away with what they have achieved having had only four practices with us all together. They have done a tremendous amount of quality practicing at home, and during their school sessions, and this result is testament to that practicing. Very well done to them all.”

Tutor, David Sheridan, said: “When they said the band was in first place, I was overcome. I could hardly speak let alone say well done to our kids.”