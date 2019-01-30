Dumfries and Galloway guide dog group hit the lottery jackpot

Folk with sight and hearing problems in Galloway are to benefit from a bumper grant to the local organisation dedicated to preventing them becoming prisoners in their own homes.

There were celebrations by Visibility organisers and members when the news came through that the group was to get a £123,000 National Lottery grant to cover costs of its services over the coming three years. Even the guide dogs of the users picked up on the happy mood!

The reaction from Morag Faichney, 43, one of Visibility’s volunteer “sensory advisers” and a guide dog user herself was: “I feel like we’ve won the lottery! This is such fantastic news for people across the region,

“Visibility helped me see there was still so much I could do or could learn and readjust to, and I’m delighted to be able to give back and offer my experience to others. Whether you are living with sensory loss, or perhaps caring for a friend or family member coming to terms with a sight or hearing impairment, news of this funding means that help and support is available right here in Dumfries and Galloway.”

Lindsay McDowall, head of service for Visibility in Dumfries and Galloway, added: “This funding will enable us to build on our existing services for people with vision and hearing impairments across the region and build connections within communities.

“We hope to create local drop-ins or hubs in each of the four locality across Dumfries and Galloway, where people will be able to speak with staff and sensory inspirers to get advice on the latest equipment and technology, get emotional support, practical advice or chat with someone who has the same lived experience and has overcame the challenges and obstacles presented by their sight or hearing impairment.

“People will also get to hear about other services for them in their local area.”